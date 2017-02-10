[Sunset Park] Here's why El Chapo isn't being held in Brooklyn
On lock?: The Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park may look like a fortress, but former inmates, geologists, and even judges say it has vulnerabilities that El Chapo could exploit. That's the message the Feds sent when they decided to keep slippery Sinaloa drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in a Manhattan lockup rather than a Brooklyn jail - even though he's standing trial in Downtown Brooklyn's federal court on a blockbuster, 17-count international drug-trafficking indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri...
|18 hr
|Nasser
|4
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|19 hr
|kuda
|222
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|20 hr
|TRUMP the Goatherd
|15
|Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11)
|23 hr
|Lala
|25
|Gay brooklyn
|Wed
|Sexyboy1234
|1
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Sexyboy1234
|30
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|Wed
|HolyMoly
|12
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Wed
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC