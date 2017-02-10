Staten Island man's pal admits to their plotting terrorist attack
A Queens man, who along with a Mariners Harbor resident plotted a pressure-cooker bomb terrorist attack in the metropolitan area, has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and other charges. Both men admitted to conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIL , as well as to assaulting and conspiring to assault federal officers, said authorities.
