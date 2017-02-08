Spring showed up today in Brooklyn ah...

Spring showed up today in Brooklyn ahead of Winter Storm Niko

Your fellow Brooklynites are out in Prospect Park today taking advantage of a Spring Fling that might last for just a few hours. They're enjoying this warm interlude, though it promises to be a short-lived affair, while Winter Storm Niko waits in the wings.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Kings County was issued at February 09 at 9:16AM EST

