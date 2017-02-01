Sotomayor mentions Gorsuch obliquely ...

Sotomayor mentions Gorsuch obliquely in NYC college speech

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, standing, circulates among the crowd while speaking to students and other invitees during the Thomas J. Volpe lecture series at St.Francis College in Brooklyn Heights, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York. less U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, standing, circulates among the crowd while speaking to students and other invitees during the Thomas J. Volpe lecture series at St.Francis College in Brooklyn ... more U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, left, holds flowers and wears her robe after accepting an honorary degree after she spoke as part of the Thomas J. Volpe lecture series at St.Francis College in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri... 11 hr Nasser 4
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 13 hr kuda 222
News Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P... 14 hr TRUMP the Goatherd 15
Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11) 17 hr Lala 25
Gay brooklyn Wed Sexyboy1234 1
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) Wed Sexyboy1234 30
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Wed HolyMoly 12
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Wed 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC