Sotomayor mentions Gorsuch obliquely in NYC college speech

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, standing, circulates among the crowd while speaking to students and other invitees during the Thomas J. Volpe lecture series at St.Francis College in Brooklyn Heights, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York. less U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, standing, circulates among the crowd while speaking to students and other invitees during the Thomas J. Volpe lecture series at St.Francis College in Brooklyn ... more U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, left, holds flowers and wears her robe after accepting an honorary degree after she spoke as part of the Thomas J. Volpe lecture series at St.Francis College in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.