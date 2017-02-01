Protesters Chant 'Resist or Resign' Outside Schumer's Brooklyn Home
Protesters gathered on Monday night in front of the Brooklyn home of Senator Chuck Schumer, calling on the Senate Minority Leader to thwart President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks. Slogans included "Resist or resign," "Chuck! Chuck! Don't sell us out! We need a fighter to knock Trump out!" and "No hate! No fear! Refugees are welcome here!" as the group marched on the New York senator's home in Park Slope, a few steps away from scenic Prospect Park.
