Poster campaign: In troubled times, Brooklyn folks support Arabic neighbors
An attractive green poster showing the Brooklyn Bridge overprinted with the words "We Support Our Neighbors" in English and Arabic will soon be popping up in windows across Brownstone Brooklyn. Elected officials from neighborhoods like Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill, home to numerous Arabic restaurants and shops, are reporting that constituents have repeatedly expressed deep concerns about "anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant rhetoric" emanating from Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 min
|Grand Junction
|63,253
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 min
|Fudd AsinElmer
|2,119
|Norcross brothers and Christie NO good
|19 min
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|26 min
|2 Dogs
|2,754
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|Mon
|Cabbage
|236
|P.S.123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street, Bushwick
|Mon
|malequin50
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|124
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC