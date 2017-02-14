Poster campaign: In troubled times, Brooklyn folks support Arabic neighbors

An attractive green poster showing the Brooklyn Bridge overprinted with the words "We Support Our Neighbors" in English and Arabic will soon be popping up in windows across Brownstone Brooklyn. Elected officials from neighborhoods like Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill, home to numerous Arabic restaurants and shops, are reporting that constituents have repeatedly expressed deep concerns about "anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant rhetoric" emanating from Washington.

