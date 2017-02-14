Pols say Randolph Holder bill would make streets safer
A bill that would place strict guidelines on how criminal defendants are placed in drug rehabilitation programs in lieu of jail is now heading for the state Assembly after it won approval in the state Senate. State Sen. Marty Golden sponsored the bill, known as Officer Randolph Holder's Law.
