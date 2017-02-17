Pol made up Brooklyna s 9-11 connection

Pol made up Brooklyna s 9-11 connection

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

A Brooklyn pol falsely claimed that several of the 9-11 hijackers lived in Bay Ridge before crashing planes into the World Trade Center. State Sen. Martin Golden made the bogus statement while defending President Trump's immigration ban on WNYC on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 6 min Princess Hey 15,920
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 6 min Wall specialist 2,054
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 7 min Princess Hey 17,418
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,203
News Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro... 12 hr Wall specialist 5
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists Feb 8 Fudd AsinElmer 235
News Demand for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremo... Feb 7 aq dragon 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Feb 1 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Kings County was issued at February 12 at 11:06AM EST

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,467 • Total comments across all topics: 278,793,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC