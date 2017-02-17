Pol made up Brooklyna s 9-11 connection
A Brooklyn pol falsely claimed that several of the 9-11 hijackers lived in Bay Ridge before crashing planes into the World Trade Center. State Sen. Martin Golden made the bogus statement while defending President Trump's immigration ban on WNYC on Thursday.
