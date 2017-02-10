Plastic Bag Fee Proposed For Upstate ...

Plastic Bag Fee Proposed For Upstate New York

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Lite 98.7

A five-cent fee for plastic or paper shopping bags has been proposed for upstate New York. This would apply to shopping bags from supermarkets, convenience stores, and other retail outlets in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 24 min Princess Hey 17,433
Jews Schumer Sanders push Jew agenda 34 min Plottmasteram 9
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 36 min Princess Hey 15,928
Countdown to Impeachment 44 min doomednewt 1
News Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro... Sat Wall specialist 5
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists Feb 8 Fudd AsinElmer 235
News Demand for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremo... Feb 7 aq dragon 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Feb 1 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,376 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC