Photos: Green-Wood Cemetery as a momentary winter wonderland
Step through the famous graveyard's landmarked gate for a photographic tour of ethereal monuments, stately mausoleums and clusters of tombstones on snow-blanketed hills. Sunshine lights up cerulean skies and gleams on the sugar-white snow left behind by Winter Storm Niko late last week.
