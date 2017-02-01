Pa. man busted for selling heroin cha...

Pa. man busted for selling heroin charged with 2015 Brooklyn slay

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Manuel Waisome, 24, is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Darnell Nelson on E. 18th St. and Caton Ave. in Prospect Park on Nov. 24, 2015. The two had quarreled over a woman, cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri... 22 hr Nasser 4
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists Thu kuda 222
News Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P... Thu TRUMP the Goatherd 15
Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11) Thu Lala 25
Gay brooklyn Wed Sexyboy1234 1
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) Wed Sexyboy1234 30
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Wed HolyMoly 12
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Wed 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,519,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC