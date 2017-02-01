Pa. man busted for selling heroin charged with 2015 Brooklyn slay
Manuel Waisome, 24, is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Darnell Nelson on E. 18th St. and Caton Ave. in Prospect Park on Nov. 24, 2015. The two had quarreled over a woman, cops said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri...
|22 hr
|Nasser
|4
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|Thu
|kuda
|222
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|Thu
|TRUMP the Goatherd
|15
|Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Lala
|25
|Gay brooklyn
|Wed
|Sexyboy1234
|1
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Sexyboy1234
|30
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|Wed
|HolyMoly
|12
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Wed
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC