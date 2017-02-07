Oscar statues make stop in Brooklyn b...

Oscar statues make stop in Brooklyn before trip to Hollywood

Before Hollywood's biggest stars ever get their hands on the Academy Award, they first begin their journey on the East Coast. The eight-pound statues are cast at a foundry in Orange County, then make their way to Brooklyn to a company named Epner Technology in Williamsburg.

