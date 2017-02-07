OPINION: #PathtoPossible

11 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Last Wednesday in Albany, I proudly stood with hundreds of New York City families - many hailing from my home borough of Brooklyn - to urge fellow lawmakers to support charter schools in achieving their #PathtoPossible vision, which calls for doubling the size of the public charter sector to 200,000 students by 2020. The parents who came to Albany and their elected allies - including a number of my colleagues in the state Legislature - were inspired to join this movement because of the impact that public charter schools have had in their communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

