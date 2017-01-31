Once again, the ACLU takes its place ...

Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the front lines of a liberal resistance

There are 3 comments on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 13 hrs ago, titled Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the front lines of a liberal resistance. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

Demonstrators gather outside U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, N.Y., where a judge issued an emergency stay for those detained at airports under President Trump's executive action. Demonstrators gather outside U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, N.Y., where a judge issued an emergency stay for those detained at airports under President Trump's executive action.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 13 hrs ago
The courts can work for non-citizens, it seems.

For the most part, I see this a a temporary action. Checks and balances are required, but the president does have legal authority and if a few problem children slip though the cracks, it's to be expected.

Trump has to weigh the cost of making abrupt decisions. Are they required? Will fast action cause less disruption in the long run? Do we have a greater problem residing in a vigilante court system?

Time to get Congress in action. I hope they're on your side. For my part, I don't trust them but we have to give them a chance. Focus on popular support no matter how much the DC crowd considers that a dirty word.

It's OK to give in to the bureaucracy as long as you get your way in the long run. If you just keep losing ground though, you're going to need to public to explain things if the party turns out to be the ratbags we expect them to be.
The THRILLA in VANILLA

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 13 hrs ago
The Only Cracks Trump Slips through .. Are the Pageant Girls !
.
Trump has NO SKILLS or INTELLIGENCE at all !
He is a Bull-Shirt in a Candy Store !
And HE wants ALL the Candy !

MAKE THIS R-SOUL PAY TAXES !
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 12 hrs ago
The THRILLA in VANILLA wrote:
The Only Cracks Trump Slips through .. Are the Pageant Girls !
.
Trump has NO SKILLS or INTELLIGENCE at all !
He is a Bull-Shirt in a Candy Store !
And HE wants ALL the Candy !

MAKE THIS R-SOUL PAY TAXES !
I suspect that this is the heart of the ACLU's arguments too.
