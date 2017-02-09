NYU Lutheran welcomes new ENT special...

NYU Lutheran welcomes new ENT specialists

The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Millions of Americans suffer each year from ailments of the ears, nose and throat - with a significant number occurring in children and adolescents, according to NYU Lutheran Medical Center. NYU Lutheran is addressing these problems head on for families in Brooklyn through an expanded ENT program under the auspices of the nationally ranked Otolaryngology Department at NYU Langone Medical Center.

Brooklyn, NY

