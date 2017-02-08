NYU engineers a Brooklyn boom with tech expansion
New York University announced in late January that it would embark on a 10-year, $500 million expansion of its technology, engineering and new-media footprint in downtown Brooklyn. NYU's effort comes as the once moribund commercial district becomes an increasingly attractive place to work and live.
