NYU engineers a Brooklyn boom with te...

NYU engineers a Brooklyn boom with tech expansion

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Crain's New York Business

New York University announced in late January that it would embark on a 10-year, $500 million expansion of its technology, engineering and new-media footprint in downtown Brooklyn. NYU's effort comes as the once moribund commercial district becomes an increasingly attractive place to work and live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 17 min Waikiki harbor oil 1,922
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 27 min SweLL GirL 17,380
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 48 min Into The Night 63,166
MAKE TRUMP DISCLOSE His WEALTH and ASSETS ! 55 min Political Atheist 13
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 5 hr Fudd AsinElmer 235
News Demand for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremo... Tue aq dragon 1
News Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC Tue Go Blue Forever 3
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Feb 1 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Kings County was issued at February 08 at 11:45PM EST

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC