Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership continues 5th Annual Black Artstory Month

The Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership is presenting the Fifth Annual Black "Artstory" Month, "The Altar: Rituals of Healing in the African Diaspora," throughout February. The monthlong series includes an artwalk and events co-presented with Museum Hue, Black Artstory Month 2017 seeks to explore the vital role and traditions around healing, restoration and realignment in the African Diasporic community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.