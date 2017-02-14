Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership co...

Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership continues 5th Annual Black Artstory Month

14 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn Partnership is presenting the Fifth Annual Black "Artstory" Month, "The Altar: Rituals of Healing in the African Diaspora," throughout February. The monthlong series includes an artwalk and events co-presented with Museum Hue, Black Artstory Month 2017 seeks to explore the vital role and traditions around healing, restoration and realignment in the African Diasporic community.

