Multicultural festival confronts ambassadors of Israel's colonial system in Brooklyn

On Saturday evening, February 4, about 100 New Yorkers braved an icy wind to protest the appearance of Israel's Batsheva Dance Company, and to do some dancing themselves, as part of a North American campaign for a boycott of the group's tour. Batsheva is being boycotted by advocates for Palestinian rights due to its role as what Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls one of Israel's greatest cultural ambassadors.

