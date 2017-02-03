Monthlong celebration of black art kicks off in Brooklyn
The event, known as Black Artstory, got underway with residents of all ages enjoying music and art. Black Artstory Month showcases the work of black artists in an art walk along Myrtle Avenue as well as art installations in 15 local businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|2 hr
|Keep Winnipeg White
|233
|Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro...
|8 hr
|anonymous
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|Excalibruh69
|31
|Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri...
|Feb 2
|Nasser
|4
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|Feb 2
|TRUMP the Goatherd
|15
|Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11)
|Feb 2
|Lala
|25
|Gay brooklyn
|Feb 1
|Sexyboy1234
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Feb 1
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC