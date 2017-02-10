[MIDWOOD] Feel the learn! Bernie Sanders will be Brooklyn College commencement speaker
The Midwood-born former presidential hopeful is returning to his native land to give the school's commencement address at Barclays Center in May, where he'll also receive an honorary doctorate. "We are honored to be able to welcome Bernie home this spring to this great college, and to have him send off the Class of 2017," said college president Michelle Anderson.
