Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to appear in New York federal court

Mexico's most notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is set to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Friday morning. Guzman is charged with running a massive drug smuggling operation that laundered more than $14 billion and faces other charges that include operation of a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiring to murder rivals and firearms violations.

