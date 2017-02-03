Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to appear in New York federal court
Mexico's most notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is set to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Friday morning. Guzman is charged with running a massive drug smuggling operation that laundered more than $14 billion and faces other charges that include operation of a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiring to murder rivals and firearms violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|45 min
|2 Dogs
|225
|Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri...
|Thu
|Nasser
|4
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|Thu
|TRUMP the Goatherd
|15
|Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Lala
|25
|Gay brooklyn
|Wed
|Sexyboy1234
|1
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Sexyboy1234
|30
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|Wed
|HolyMoly
|12
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Feb 1
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC