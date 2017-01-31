Mayor's embattled Renewal Schools program shows marked progress
Renewal Schools leader Aimee Horowitz and Chancellor Carmen FariA a at Boys and Girls HS, where graduation rates have increased nearly 15% since 2014. Troubled public high schools participating in the city's costly Renewal Schools program managed better graduation rates last year, city Education Department officials said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|1 hr
|Cabbage
|198
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|2 hr
|I have a choice
|10
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|13
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|5 hr
|25or6to4
|123
|PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|Jayar
|31
|Review: Royal Roofing & Siding Brooklyn
|13 hr
|Jack
|1
|Brooklyn Bridge (Apr '12)
|Tue
|G Hawthorne
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC