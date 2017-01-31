Mayor's embattled Renewal Schools pro...

Mayor's embattled Renewal Schools program shows marked progress

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Renewal Schools leader Aimee Horowitz and Chancellor Carmen FariA a at Boys and Girls HS, where graduation rates have increased nearly 15% since 2014. Troubled public high schools participating in the city's costly Renewal Schools program managed better graduation rates last year, city Education Department officials said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 1 hr Cabbage 198
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... 2 hr I have a choice 10
News Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P... 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 13
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 5 hr 25or6to4 123
PS 74 Kosciusko St (Feb '09) 12 hr Jayar 31
Review: Royal Roofing & Siding Brooklyn 13 hr Jack 1
Brooklyn Bridge (Apr '12) Tue G Hawthorne 4
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,482 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC