Man Who Tried to Kill Arabic Speaker ...

Man Who Tried to Kill Arabic Speaker Randomly Punches Jail Guard: Officials

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

A young man, who is behind bars for trying to kill a man in front of his family for speaking Arabic , randomly attacked a Rikers Island guard Monday and sent her to the hospital for stitches, officials said. Erick Pastuizaca, 19, who had been deemed unfit for trial after a psychiatric examination for an attempted murder in 2015, punched a prison guard in the face inside the George Motchan Detention Center about 8:20 a.m. and was arrested on an assault charge, a Department of Correction spokeswoman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri... 12 hr Nasser 4
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 13 hr kuda 222
News Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P... 14 hr TRUMP the Goatherd 15
Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11) 17 hr Lala 25
Gay brooklyn Wed Sexyboy1234 1
Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16) Wed Sexyboy1234 30
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... Wed HolyMoly 12
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Wed 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC