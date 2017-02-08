Man drives to hospital after bullet grazes his chin in Brooklyn
A 25-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after a bullet grazed his chin as he sat in his car in Brooklyn early Thursday, police said. Police found the victim at Kings County Hospital an hour after receiving reports of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. on Tilden Ave. near Schenectady Ave. in East Flatbush, cops said.
