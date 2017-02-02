Loretta Lynch may be reason El Chapo is being tried in Brooklyn

The case of drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman, better known as "El Chapo," has captured the imagination of the entire country, but regardless of the fact that he was officially indicted in seven different states, he is being tried right here in Brooklyn. The reason likely has to do with Loretta Lynch, President Barack Obama's former attorney general, who previously served in Brooklyn as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York .

