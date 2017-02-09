Kate Berlant and John Early's Escape ...

Kate Berlant and John Early's Escape from Comic Realism

The comics Kate Berlant and John Early, both twenty-nine years old, are connoisseurs of passive aggression. Recently, on the first of four consecutive sold-out nights to promote their new video project, "555," at the Public Theatre, the pair sniped at each other as only frenemies can.

Brooklyn, NY

