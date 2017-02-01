Judge rules El Chapo will appear in person at Brooklyn court
Joaquin Guzman will be coming back to Brooklyn for a Friday court date, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. Judge Brian Cogan ruled the extradited Mexican drug lord should be produced for the initial status conference in his drug trafficking case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri...
|2 hr
|Nasser
|4
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|4 hr
|kuda
|222
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|5 hr
|TRUMP the Goatherd
|15
|Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|Lala
|25
|Gay brooklyn
|15 hr
|Sexyboy1234
|1
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Sexyboy1234
|30
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|21 hr
|HolyMoly
|12
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Wed
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC