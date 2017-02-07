Judge Denies Lighter Security for - E...

Judge Denies Lighter Security for - El Chapo,' Says - I Think We All Know the Reasons'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Defense attorneys for Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo," sought to have some of the strict security measures surrounding the drug kingpin's incarceration relaxed during an appearance in federal court in Brooklyn, New York Friday morning. But Judge Brian Cogan, without mentioning Guzman's prior two prison escapes, said, "They're taking extra security measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 23 min jimi-yank 6,321
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 38 min rainmaker2016 15,872
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 38 min rainmaker2016 17,344
Justine Trudeua Canada'a White Supremist 52 min Mohammed 8
News Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC 2 hr Go Blue Forever 3
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists Feb 4 Keep Winnipeg White 233
News Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro... Feb 4 anonymous 3
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Feb 1 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,826 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC