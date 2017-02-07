Judge Denies Lighter Security for - El Chapo,' Says - I Think We All Know the Reasons'
Defense attorneys for Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo," sought to have some of the strict security measures surrounding the drug kingpin's incarceration relaxed during an appearance in federal court in Brooklyn, New York Friday morning. But Judge Brian Cogan, without mentioning Guzman's prior two prison escapes, said, "They're taking extra security measures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|23 min
|jimi-yank
|6,321
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|38 min
|rainmaker2016
|15,872
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|38 min
|rainmaker2016
|17,344
|Justine Trudeua Canada'a White Supremist
|52 min
|Mohammed
|8
|Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC
|2 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|Feb 4
|Keep Winnipeg White
|233
|Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro...
|Feb 4
|anonymous
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Feb 1
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC