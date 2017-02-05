Jogger murder suspect's dad says son is too peaceful to be killer 0:0
The father of the man suspected of killing Queens jogger Karina Vetrano insisted Sunday that his son was a peaceful, "very humble kid" who was more likely to be the victim of violence than a perpetrator. "It's extremely surprising," Richard Lewis, a former Brooklyn principal, said of the arrest of his son , Chanel Lewis, 20. "Chanel would never have gone to do what they say he has done.
