Jazz in a Brooklyn Lighthouse: A tribute to the great Ella Fitzgerald
When Friday rolls around and the clock strikes 5 p.m., there's only one thing on everyone's mind: the weekend. But instead of going to the same local bar this Friday, there is the option to spend the evening attending a unique, one-of-a-kind jazz tribute to the legendary Ella Fitzgerald in a modern lighthouse, featuring scenic floor-to-ceiling views of the sea.
|95% of America does not watch SNL
|21 min
|Wall specialist
|3
|rudy to blame for trumps unrational excutive or...
|25 min
|Wall specialist
|2
|Demand for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremo...
|5 hr
|aq dragon
|1
|Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC
|13 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|Feb 4
|Keep Winnipeg White
|233
|Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro...
|Feb 4
|anonymous
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 3
|Excalibruh69
|31
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Feb 1
|25or6to4
|123
