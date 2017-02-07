Jazz in a Brooklyn Lighthouse: A trib...

Jazz in a Brooklyn Lighthouse: A tribute to the great Ella Fitzgerald

When Friday rolls around and the clock strikes 5 p.m., there's only one thing on everyone's mind: the weekend. But instead of going to the same local bar this Friday, there is the option to spend the evening attending a unique, one-of-a-kind jazz tribute to the legendary Ella Fitzgerald in a modern lighthouse, featuring scenic floor-to-ceiling views of the sea.

