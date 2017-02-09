Jail on menu for pair charged in Sout...

Jail on menu for pair charged in South Shore deliveryman robbery

It's all gone sour for two Brooklyn men accused of mugging a Chinese-food deliveryman in Great Kills last summer. Giovanni DeStefano, 24, and Elvis Tahirovic, 20, each face jail time after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree robbery stemming from the Aug. 25 incident.

