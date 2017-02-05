High graduation rates no guarantee kids are ready for college
Despite a rising citywide graduation rate, the number of students with the skills to succeed in college is alarmingly low - even at some schools that hand out the most diplomas, a Post analysis found. College readiness sunk to 1.9 percent last year at the FDNY HS for Fire and Life Safety in Brooklyn, which had an 83 percent graduation rate in 2016, city reports show.
