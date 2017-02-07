Happy Anti-Valentine's Day in Brooklyn
Forget Valentine's Day: WORD Bookstore presents a "Galentine's Day Party" featuring romance authors Sarah MacLean, Maya Rodale, sex educator Kait and more. See story for full listings of anti-Valentine's Day events in Brooklyn.
