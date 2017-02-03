Gunman shoots two men, killing one, i...

Gunman shoots two men, killing one, in Brooklyn

Shots rang out on E. 84th near Flatlands Ave., just before 5:12 p.m., leaving a 22-year-old man shot in the head and dead on the scene, police sources said. Medics took the second victim, a 19-year-old man, to Kings County Hospital, with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

