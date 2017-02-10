Guilty! Brooklyn man convicted of Sou...

Guilty! Brooklyn man convicted of South Beach murder; prostitution turf beef at core, said sources

A jury needed only about four hours Friday to convict a Brooklyn resident of murdering another man two years ago as the victim sat in a minivan parked on a South Beach street. Eduardo Morales displayed no emotion as a Spanish interpreter translated the guilty verdict to him at the defense table in state Supreme Court, St. George.

