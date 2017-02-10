Guilty! Brooklyn man convicted of South Beach murder; prostitution turf beef at core, said sources
A jury needed only about four hours Friday to convict a Brooklyn resident of murdering another man two years ago as the victim sat in a minivan parked on a South Beach street. Eduardo Morales displayed no emotion as a Spanish interpreter translated the guilty verdict to him at the defense table in state Supreme Court, St. George.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ODE to TRUMP !
|1 hr
|TAX ALL the RICH
|3
|Obama Vacationing with British Opium Dealers
|1 hr
|LiLBarrYyO
|6
|NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon
|1 hr
|NBC Management
|4
|Fordham Jrsuit Heretic Mass MUrdering. Opium De...
|1 hr
|Brusers Male Nurse
|2
|Dr Simon Zysman Mossad filthy psychologist (May '16)
|1 hr
|Bruser
|8
|TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS for PIZZA !
|1 hr
|PIZZA PIZZA PIE
|6
|Alex Baldwin
|1 hr
|LYING DONALD
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Feb 1
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC