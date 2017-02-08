Grammy watch: Vancouver's Miles Jay o...

Grammy watch: Vancouver's Miles Jay on his best music video nomination

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Like many young filmmakers, he thought taking on projects that felt like guaranteed award winners would bring a future of trophies. "I spent a lot of time in the early part of my career really wanting them and hunting for them," admits the director, who was born Miles Jay Robison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 5 min Bluto 31
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 9 min jimi-yank 335,251
Charles Oakley Arrested 43 min david Louis 2
News Man faces child sexual abuse charges -- again (Apr '07) 53 min One of the girls 357
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 19 hr Fudd AsinElmer 235
News Demand for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremo... Tue aq dragon 1
News Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC Tue Go Blue Forever 3
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Feb 1 25or6to4 123
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Kings County was issued at February 09 at 3:20PM EST

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC