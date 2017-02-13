Golden leads Lunar New Year celebration

13 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

State Sen. Marty Golden, together with the Chinese American Community Partnership Inc. , hosted his annual Lunar New Year celebration on Sunday, Feb. 12, at New Utrecht High School. Don Lee, chairman of the Homecrest Community Center, welcomed guests and served as M.C. Also attending the event were Wilson Yau of the CACPI, Ms.

