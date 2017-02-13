Golden leads Lunar New Year celebration
State Sen. Marty Golden, together with the Chinese American Community Partnership Inc. , hosted his annual Lunar New Year celebration on Sunday, Feb. 12, at New Utrecht High School. Don Lee, chairman of the Homecrest Community Center, welcomed guests and served as M.C. Also attending the event were Wilson Yau of the CACPI, Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,243
|ALEX BALDWIN More Recognized than TRUMP !
|5 min
|out like flynn
|6
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|8 min
|-ROXIE-
|17,443
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|10 min
|Princess Hey
|15,940
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|16 hr
|Cabbage
|236
|P.S.123 Irving Avenue and Suydam Street, Bushwick
|16 hr
|malequin50
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|20 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|124
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC