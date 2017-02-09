Four a.M. Presents Tornado of Justice...

Four a.M. Presents Tornado of Justice VS. Dangling Carrot, 2/14

On the occasion of the expiration of our lease, FOUR A.M. is pleased to present, Tornado of Justice vs. Dangling Carrot by Adam Shecter. His new animation will be our final show at the window at 291 Grand Street on view through February 14, 2017.

