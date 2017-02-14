Former Brooklyn hoops star arrested i...

Former Brooklyn hoops star arrested in Jersey City on fraud, identity theft charges

11 hrs ago

Port Authority police arrested a former high school basketball star from Brooklyn on Monday in Jersey City. A former Brooklyn basketball star was arrested Monday in Jersey City after police say they caught him with counterfeit dollar bills, stolen and fraudulent credit cards, and a forged driver's license.

