For whom the bridge tolls: Brooklynites demand two-way fee on VZ a " to keep New Jersey out

One false move: Brooklynites will do just about anything to keep New Jersey commuters off their turf - including hit them in the wallet. The feds must once again charge Brooklyn-bound drivers traversing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge its famously exorbitant toll when a cashless collection system is put in place this summer - if only to ensure New Jersey commuters stay off Brooklyn streets, a Park Slope panel demanded this week.

