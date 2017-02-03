Executive orders in President Trump's first 10 days
In the first 10 days of Donald Trump's presidency, controversy shrouded the administration. Perhaps nothing drew more opposition and backlash, including from some Republicans, as Executive Order 13769 .
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|Sat
|Keep Winnipeg White
|233
|Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro...
|Sat
|anonymous
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Excalibruh69
|31
|Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri...
|Feb 2
|Nasser
|4
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|Feb 2
|TRUMP the Goatherd
|15
|Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11)
|Feb 2
|Lala
|25
|Gay brooklyn
|Feb 1
|Sexyboy1234
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Feb 1
|25or6to4
|123
