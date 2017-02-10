There are on the DNAinfo.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Erica Garner's Boyfriend Tried to Kill Her Unborn Child, Prosecutors Charge. In it, DNAinfo.com reports that:

Erica Garner 's boyfriend was arrested Wednesday after he tried to kill her unborn child by pouring liquid laxative, which he claimed was bleach, down her throat, Brooklyn prosecutors claim. Darren Flowers, 31, charged into the apartment of the politically active daughter of Eric Garner Monday morning about 7:30, punched her over and over her in the stomach then force-fed her the liquid while her 91-year-old grandmother looked on in horror, police and prosecutors said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.