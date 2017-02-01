EPA officials to Trump: Stay away from Newtown Creek
Environmental Protection Agency officials reassured dozens of concerned North Brooklyn residents on Wednesday at a Newtown Creek Community Advisory Group meeting that the Superfund cleanup of the waterway would continue as planned, despite President Donald Trump's freeze on EPA grants. "EPA and the Superfund projects are moving forward," said EPA Project Manager Stephanie Vaughn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|2 hr
|Cabbage
|223
|Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri...
|Thu
|Nasser
|4
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|Thu
|TRUMP the Goatherd
|15
|Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Lala
|25
|Gay brooklyn
|Wed
|Sexyboy1234
|1
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Sexyboy1234
|30
|New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ...
|Wed
|HolyMoly
|12
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Wed
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC