EPA officials to Trump: Stay away from Newtown Creek

Environmental Protection Agency officials reassured dozens of concerned North Brooklyn residents on Wednesday at a Newtown Creek Community Advisory Group meeting that the Superfund cleanup of the waterway would continue as planned, despite President Donald Trump's freeze on EPA grants. "EPA and the Superfund projects are moving forward," said EPA Project Manager Stephanie Vaughn.

