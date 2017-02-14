Elle King: Album number 2 starts now

Elle King: Album number 2 starts now

It's Valentine's Day, but Elle King isn't planning a romantic celebration with her fiance: instead, she's starting the next chapter of her career. The singer was busy Grammy weekend performing at a Tom Petty tribute and attending the ceremony, where she was nominated for her duet with country star Dierks [derks] Bentley .

