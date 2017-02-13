Education-tech firm 2U to lease nearly 80K sf in Dumbo
Education-technology company 2U is expected to sign a lease this week for nearly 80,000 square feet at Dumbo Heights. The company, which is now headquartered in 20,000 square feet at Chelsea Piers, is taking space on the upper floors of 55 Prospect Street, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|42 min
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|234
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|45 min
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|124
|Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro...
|Sat
|Wall specialist
|5
|Demand for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremo...
|Feb 7
|aq dragon
|1
|Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC
|Feb 7
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 3
|Excalibruh69
|31
|Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri...
|Feb 2
|Nasser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC