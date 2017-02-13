Education-tech firm 2U to lease nearl...

Education-tech firm 2U to lease nearly 80K sf in Dumbo

Education-technology company 2U is expected to sign a lease this week for nearly 80,000 square feet at Dumbo Heights. The company, which is now headquartered in 20,000 square feet at Chelsea Piers, is taking space on the upper floors of 55 Prospect Street, the Wall Street Journal reported.

