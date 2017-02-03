Diverse NY crowd demonstrates against Trump travel ban
A woman holds a sign as the Astoria community stands together with Muslim-Americans and Muslim immigrants at a rally, February 3, 2017 in New York. Several hundred people demonstrated in New York Friday for a second consecutive evening against President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and visa holders entering the country from seven Muslim-majority countries.
