Diverse NY crowd demonstrates against Trump travel ban

17 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A woman holds a sign as the Astoria community stands together with Muslim-Americans and Muslim immigrants at a rally, February 3, 2017 in New York. Several hundred people demonstrated in New York Friday for a second consecutive evening against President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and visa holders entering the country from seven Muslim-majority countries.

