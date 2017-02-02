DC Women's March Leader to Discuss Refugee Ban at Brooklyn Museum Panel
Activists on the "front lines of the fight for immigrant rights" amid President Donald Trump's travel ban will take part in a free Brooklyn Museum panel discussion Thursday night. The panelists - Linda Sarsour, a Brooklyn-based activist and leader of last month's Women's March in Washington D.C.; Murad Awawdeh, of the New York Immigrant Coalition; Carl Lipscombe, of Black Alliance for Just Immigration; Lisa Schreibersdorf, of Brooklyn Defender Services; and Nayim Islam, of Desis Rising Up and Moving - will speak about how they've dealt with Trump's executive orders, according to the Brooklyn Community Foundation, which is co-hosting the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|6 min
|DON SPEAKS
|1,900
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Savannah1990
|17,372
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Billy Ball
|335,225
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|friend of nordstr...
|237
|Demand for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremo...
|20 hr
|aq dragon
|1
|Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|Feb 4
|Keep Winnipeg White
|233
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Feb 1
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC