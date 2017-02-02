DC Women's March Leader to Discuss Refugee Ban at Brooklyn Museum Panel

Activists on the "front lines of the fight for immigrant rights" amid President Donald Trump's travel ban will take part in a free Brooklyn Museum panel discussion Thursday night. The panelists - Linda Sarsour, a Brooklyn-based activist and leader of last month's Women's March in Washington D.C.; Murad Awawdeh, of the New York Immigrant Coalition; Carl Lipscombe, of Black Alliance for Just Immigration; Lisa Schreibersdorf, of Brooklyn Defender Services; and Nayim Islam, of Desis Rising Up and Moving - will speak about how they've dealt with Trump's executive orders, according to the Brooklyn Community Foundation, which is co-hosting the event.

