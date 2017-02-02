DC Women's March Leader to Discuss Re...

DC Women's March Leader to Discuss Refugee Ban at Brooklyn Museum Panel

5 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

Activists on the "front lines of the fight for immigrant rights" amid President Donald Trump's travel ban will take part in a free Brooklyn Museum panel discussion Thursday night. The panelists - Linda Sarsour, a Brooklyn-based activist and leader of last month's Women's March in Washington D.C.; Murad Awawdeh, of the New York Immigrant Coalition; Carl Lipscombe, of Black Alliance for Just Immigration; Lisa Schreibersdorf, of Brooklyn Defender Services; and Nayim Islam, of Desis Rising Up and Moving - will speak about how they've dealt with Trump's executive orders, according to the Brooklyn Community Foundation, which is co-hosting the event.

