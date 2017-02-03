Crossword Champs
The top winners in today's 18th annual Westpot Library crossword puzzle contest receive audience applause at the end of the event. They are Glenn Ryan of Norwich, second place; Eric Maddy of California third place, and Andy Kravis of Brooklyn, N.Y., first place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|Sat
|Keep Winnipeg White
|233
|Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro...
|Sat
|anonymous
|3
|Gay Teens NYC (Brooklyn , Queens , Manhattan , ... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Excalibruh69
|31
|Newall: Ghosts of immigrants past tell of Ameri...
|Feb 2
|Nasser
|4
|Thousands March in Manhattan on Second Day of P...
|Feb 2
|TRUMP the Goatherd
|15
|Welfare office at 30 Thornton St Brooklyn the W... (Apr '11)
|Feb 2
|Lala
|25
|Gay brooklyn
|Feb 1
|Sexyboy1234
|1
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Feb 1
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC