Correction Officer's Ex Charged With Her Murder, NYPD Says

A Brooklyn man who had been arrested after the execution-style killing of his correction officer ex-girlfriend was formally charged with murder, the NYPD said Thursday. Keon Richmond, 34, was busted on Dec. 14 after rookie officer Alastasia Bryan, 25, was found fatally shot at point blank range inside her Infiniti near her home on East 73rd Street and Avenue L earlier that month.

