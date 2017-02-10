Brooklyn will finally realize the glorious parking-hassle-free future long promised in "The Jetsons," "Knight Rider," and to a vastly lesser extent "Wall-E" when a swanky new Clinton Hill condo building opens the borough's first fully-automated garage, where residents can just drop off their car at the door and let machines do all the hard work, according to the puny human in charge. "Everyone gets the best spot," said Daniel McCrossin, operations manager for AutoMotion Parking Systems, the company that installed and operates the garage at the soon-to-open Waverly.

