Comments
Brooklyn will finally realize the glorious parking-hassle-free future long promised in "The Jetsons," "Knight Rider," and to a vastly lesser extent "Wall-E" when a swanky new Clinton Hill condo building opens the borough's first fully-automated garage, where residents can just drop off their car at the door and let machines do all the hard work, according to the puny human in charge. "Everyone gets the best spot," said Daniel McCrossin, operations manager for AutoMotion Parking Systems, the company that installed and operates the garage at the soon-to-open Waverly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|29 min
|Princess Hey
|15,888
|TRUMP SUPPORTERS " CLOAKED " for January 20th !
|32 min
|TRUMP LIES
|7
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|38 min
|Nonlib 1
|6
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|8 hr
|Fudd AsinElmer
|235
|Demand for 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremo...
|Tue
|aq dragon
|1
|Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro...
|Feb 4
|anonymous
|3
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Feb 1
|25or6to4
|123
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC